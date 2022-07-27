Volunteers with Rockford's Amazon Air Hub clean up trash from a local road

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Amazon Air Hub adopted a highway, Kishwaukee Road, earlier this year in February. They pledged to clean the road three times this year, with the third time being on Wednesday.
Amazon Air Operations manager, Marcos Lasanta, is a part of the air hub's Adopt-a-Highway partnership. He says more corporations should be helping the environment.
"I believe that all corporations should be doing something for the community that they work on. Not only to reach out in different ways but also to have a commitment with earth and keep it nice and clean," said Lasanta.
The clean up crews consist of volunteers from the air hub who want to come out and help.
Lasanta says more air hubs want to adopt this idea and have reached out to him for advice.
"There was a few other sites that contacted me regarding how I did it and steps that we took to launch and I was very grateful and I shared my knowledge with them," he said.
Lasanta thinks this program should continue and other Amazon employees agree.
"Its a great opportunity for us to get involved with the community as well as get our associates and our leaders out in the field helping support our environment around us," said Josh Lewandowski, RFD Senior Operations Manager.
Winnebago County helped coordinate the Adopt-a-Highway program with Rockford's Amazon Air.