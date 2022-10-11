Volunteers say the work to keep Mighty Richland Players Dessert Theater going is worth fighting for

ORANGEVILLE, Ill., (WREX) — This week's Inspiring 815 recipient can be found in the small town of Orangeville picking out plays and musicals for a cast to perform for their local community. Paula Fulton says it's volunteer work worth fighting for.
A sense of magic can be felt when you walk through the doors of Mighty Richland Players Dessert Theater or the MRPDT.
"This is my happy place. When I walk in the door here, all my troubles, anything that I am concerned about; anything that is going on outside the theater totally goes away for a time," explained Fulton.
"We get into a different person. We get into our character," said Orangeville Middle School student and performer Makenna Wheeler.
Built in 1879, the building has had many uses and still carries an old charm. It's listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. But it's the people, the volunteers, that keep Orangeville's first public stage and auditorium alive.
"We are so blessed to have this talent that is willing to come from all over. If you are a theater person, and you want to be in a play and you know this is a good group of people, you'll drive," said Fulton when describing why community members drive from around the region to be at the theater and talent found in those rural communities.
"But here, you get to meet new people. Like I met Drew; a guy from Stockton who is one of my good friends now. I would have never met him if I didn't come here," said Wheeler.
Fulton has been on-and-off stage for the last 18 years. She said she enjoyed the annual madrigal dinners where cast would serve the audience dinner and perform Renaissance era music. While Fulton says there are a few options for theaters in surrounding towns, some are struggling to keep going. Especially for schools, Fulton says, as many resources end up getting cut due to funding issues.
Financial struggle is also a battle the MRPDT is fighting. Thats thanks to COVID-19 shutdowns and a hailstorm. But Fulton is confident the theater will make it out on the other side because she says it stands out from the rest.
"They have dessert and the dessert is amazing," said Orangeville Middle School student Haylee Dearman.
"We love the desserts," exclaimed Wheeler!
"Everyone tries to do their best and you can’t ask for a better group of people to be with so that’s my drive," said Fulton when asked what keeps her leading the theater year after year.
The MRPDT is hosting its first ever Wine Tasting Fundraiser on Oct. 16. Fulton is hoping to use the money raised from the event for lighting, sound system and costume improvements. Click here to learn more about the door prizes, auctions and how to reserve a spot.
Inspiring the 815 by offering a space where stories can come to life.
We need your help honoring and recognizing people in our community who are making a positive difference. You can nominate them by filling out an Inspiring 815 form.