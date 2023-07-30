Volunteers help clean-up the Pecatonica River

Freeport, Ill. — The 20th annual Pecatonica River clean-up was underway Sunday morning into the late afternoon.
Over 120 volunteers gathered to clean up the river from littering and trash from areas of Tutty Crossing and Wetlands Park.
Pec-N-Paddle, a Freeport kayak rental and fishing boat tour business, donated kayaks for the day to help with the cause.
Boats were out on the river as well collecting big items found like barrels and tires. The kayaks had garbage bags and collected what they could find downstream. The city of Freeport donated a dumpster for the garbage.
The clean-up does not only help the river look nice, but helps the wildlife in and around the river be safe from debris.
"It gets snagged up with all the trees, the fish get caught in it, reptiles get caught in it, mammals, and it just poison's the water as the trash breaks down as well," said Shane Page, an organizer for the clean-up.
Page said by next years river clean-up event, he hopes to have raised funds for a trash catcher net that can be installed to catch litter floating by. The event is on the last Sunday of July every year.