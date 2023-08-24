Volunteer group coming together to help Rockford beat the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. — To help people beat the heat community members are going above and beyond to make people's days a little bit easier in all the hot weather.

Jeep enthusiasts group ‘Rock River Jeeperz’ loaded up their Jeeps to go around town and hand out as much ice cold water as possible on a scorching hot day.

“We just felt it's going to be a difficult day for everyone from average citizens just gonna be at the bus stop, kids at the park, police officers, fire department, we thought we could give them a cold refreshment, to make their day a little bit better,” says Rock River Jeeperz Volunteer Jeff Scaduto.

They stopped at places like the Rockford Police District 1 and the RMTD bus station downtown.

Scaduto says their goal is to promote a healthy, safe environment.

“We're an offshoot from some other groups, we decided we want to do something a little bit different and a little more service oriented,” he explains.

Throughout all the heat one person helped by the generosity says his best advice is to just stay home if you can.

“Try to stay indoors and stay in the shade and stay in the air conditioning to be honest with you,” says bus rider Todd Kluga.

“It was less than expected, I didn't expect that when we first got here they were offering chips and water to keep you cool. It was awfully kind, awfully kind,” he added.

Multiple coolers were packed with nearly 500 bottles of water, and more than 10 gallons of Gatorade, all to help make someone else's day a little bit cooler.

“I think that if I could just see somebody smile, and we could make their day, that would be more than enough for me and I think for everybody else too,” Scaduto added.

While in the area the group also made their way to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The group's focus is serving the greater Rockford area with plans to do more acts of kindness in the future.