VOICES of Stephenson County to open second location in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local organization helping survivors of assault is expanding their footprint in the coming months.
VOICES of Stephenson County announced this week that they will be opening a second location, the first expansion in the organization's 40-year history.
The organization, which offers counseling and education services to survivors of domestic violence and their families, currently runs from their location in the 500 block of Turner Dr. in Freeport.
Beth Maskell, Executive Director of VOICES, says an "unprecedented demand" for their help led to their decision to expand for the first time as an organization.
"We are seeing record numbers of clients and providing more hours of service to them as well," Maskell says. "This expansion is a logical next step for VOICES as the best way to serve more clients."
The organization's new location, which will also be in Freeport, will house counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and administrative services. VOICES says the new office will bring clients and increased staff closer to many of their partners.
The Turner Dr. location will be remodeled to expand their Survivors Shelter, an emergency short-term shelter which opened one year ago.
"The shelter has been full almost since it opened," Maskell says. "COVID restrictions have limited the capacity so expanding the shelter will enable us to assist more people who need this safe haven."
VOICES says the new location will open in the fourth quarter of 2022.