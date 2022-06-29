VOICES of Stephenson County celebrates 40th anniversary

FREEPORT -- On June 30, VOICES of Stephenson County is marking its 40th anniversary with a community celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport's Lincoln Mall.
The event is free and will be held in the mall parking lot.
A light lunch, games, door prizes, and history displays will be featured.
Mall merchants will also hold sidewalk sales.
In case of bad weather, events will be moved indoors.
The first fifty children will be gifted free admission to the Children's Hands-On Museum in the mall.
The museum will feature a special prevention education program aimed at Kindergarten-aged children.
“It is important to commemorate and celebrate this milestone because, throughout its history, VOICES has adapted and evolved as the needs of our survivors have changed,” said Beth Maskell, VOICES executive director.
“We are looking forward to the next 40 years and beyond and are excited to celebrate with the community.”
VOICES was created in 1982 in partnership with the YWCA to serve survivor of domestic violence.
In 2021, VOICES opened the first shelter in Stephenson County dedicated to helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence.