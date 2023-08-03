VOICES of Stephenson County asks for donations after federal funding cuts

VOICES just celebrated its 41st anniversary by celebrating several milestones as an organization.

The organization supported the highest historical number of clients in its history: Nearly 800 survivors of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking, stalking, sexting, and teen dating violence used VOICES services.

Services included advocacy, counseling, emergency shelter, housing, prevention education and two 24-hour crisis lines.

In addition, VOICES doubled the size of its shelter, enabling even more survivors to use services in the coming year.

VOICES lost $150,000 due to federal funding cuts in the fiscal year that started on July 1.

These cuts have reduced the organization's ability to provide supplies and support for client survival.

Supplies needed are:

Food - For shelter clients, non-residential survivors in crisis, and survivors in our Rapid Rehousing Program.

- For shelter clients, non-residential survivors in crisis, and survivors in our Rapid Rehousing Program. Transportation - To a survivor, transportation represents freedom and the opportunity to go to work, school, counseling and medical appointments.

- To a survivor, transportation represents freedom and the opportunity to go to work, school, counseling and medical appointments. Therapeutic Supplies - This includes items like art supplies, journals, and trauma assessments.

- This includes items like art supplies, journals, and trauma assessments. Shelter Supplies - These are items that need to be replaced on a regular basis including laundry detergent, soap, and batteries.

- These are items that need to be replaced on a regular basis including laundry detergent, soap, and batteries. Miscellaneous Specialty - Items needed for a job or leaving behind for safety like steel-tied boots, unusual-sized closing and pet supplies

VOICES asks for community support to making client's lives better. Every item helps.

Consider making a monetary donation or buying an item through a wish list through VOICES' website.