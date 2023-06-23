Voices of Inspiration food bank is 'standing right here for our community'

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Voices of Inspiration, a local food bank, held an open house Thursday afternoon to get the word out about the services they offer.
It's all part of the effort to combat grocery store closings and to get health food options to those who need it most on Rockford's northwest side of town.
While the nonprofit is known for being a food pantry, they want community members to know that they are an organization they can rely on.
"A lot of places have closed, including Aldi is ready to close. Schnucks has closed. MercyHealth has left the Rockford area. But Voices of Inspiration is standing right here for our community, for our people," says volunteer Tina Renee.
Voices of Inspiration will have a free pop-up event on July 29 at their location on Rockton Avenue.