VL Tires & Auto provide tips on how to protect your car from catalytic converter thieves

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the reasons thieves steal catalytic converters from cars is because they are easy to steal.
A thief who knows his craft can cut one from a car in minutes.
Inside a catalytic converter are precious metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum, which can be sold for a lot of money.
Catalytic converter theft in Rockford is nothing new and it takes only a couple of minutes and a knife in hand.
"They can get underneath and cut it," said Victor Lavariega, owner of VL Tires & Auto. "It takes a couple minutes."
And bigger vehicles like trucks and vans make the job easier.
"They're a little higher from the ground," said Lavariega. "They don't need to jack the car up. They can just crawl underneath and it's right there."
There are ways to prevent theft, but it can be difficult.
"You can get some kind of plating to put underneath to make it a lot harder for them to cut it off," said Lavariega.
But parking your car in a garage is your best bet.
"If you don't have a garage where you can park your car, that's when people come and steal them," said Lavariega.
Lavariega adds that regulations to catalytic converters could be a solution to preventing types of crimes like this in the Stateline.
"They should regulate who's coming because it's people from out of town that come and buy these things," said Lavariega.
Repairs for a stolen catalytic converter can range anywhere from $700 to $2,000.