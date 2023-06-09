Visit Discovery Center to explore barnyard life on June 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, June 16, Rockford's Discovery Center turns into Old MacDonald's Farm for the kickoff event of the Family Friday summer event series.
Children will be able to meet live animals as they explore the sights, sounds, and feel of barnyard life.
Activities will include a duck boat challenge, build a barn, play chicken plinko, create animal puppets, and use eggs to explore the density of water.
The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Live animals will be at the event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Kona Ice will have their food truck onsite from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
All activities are included with museum admission, which is $10 a person. Discovery Center members and children age 1 and younger are free.