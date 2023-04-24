Virtual public meeting to be held May 3 for Ogle County interchange project

DIXON, Ill. — On Wednesday, May 3, the Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting to present plans and seek public input on the Illinois 38 over Interstate 39 interchange project in Rochelle in Ogle County.
The meeting is part of the continuing Phase I Engineering and Environmental Study to identify potential improvements to the interchange.
At the public meeting, the project team will present a project overview, discuss improvements, and receive public feedback.
The meeting will end with a question-and-answer session with IDOT representatives and the project team.
Comments received by May 17 will be included in the public meeting record.
IDOT launched the Illinois 38 over I-39 interchange project study in late 2020 to improve the safety, mobility, condition, and design of the interchange.
The study looks at the area on Illinois 38 at Dement Road intersection to the Illinois 38 at I-39 interchange (exit 99), within the city of Rochelle and Dement Township.
The interchange was built in the early 1980s and provides access to the city of Rochelle, the village of Creston, and numerous area commercial properties.
Since the interchange was built, traffic volumes have increased, leading to safety concerns.
Portions of the decades-old structure need repair, replacement, or modernization.
Meeting materials and a recording of the public meeting will be posted to the project website.
The public meeting will be held online at:
6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84951580688
Call in to the meeting at: 309-205-3325.
The webinar ID is: 849 5158 0688