Vintage @ 501 closing after 12 years in business

ROCKFORD — After over a decade in business, Vintage @ 501 will be closing in Downtown Rockford.
The owner of this location also owns Prime Steakhouse and Omakase in Rockford as well.
When it comes to Vintage @ 501, he believes the changes businesses have seen following the pandemic are the cause for this closure.
"Ya know, it's sad right? As a restaurant owner you want people to come inside and enjoy your food. So it's just a fatality of business levels," owner, Matt Idzikowski said.
Idzikowski also added that they give their best wishes to the next owners of the location.