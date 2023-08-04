 Skip to main content
Vintage @ 501 closing after 12 years in business

ROCKFORD — After over a decade in business, Vintage @ 501 will be closing in Downtown Rockford. 

The owner of this location also owns Prime Steakhouse and Omakase in Rockford as well. 

When it comes to Vintage @ 501, he believes the changes businesses have seen following the pandemic are the cause for this closure. 

"Ya know, it's sad right? As a restaurant owner you want people to come inside and enjoy your food. So it's just a fatality of business levels," owner, Matt Idzikowski said. 

Idzikowski also added that they give their best wishes to the next owners of the location. 

