Village of Roscoe awaiting board decision on a potential new pavilion to be built

ROSCOE — Tuesday night the Village of Roscoe Board pushed back the vote on a potential pavilion being built.
It's set to vote on Special Use Permit that is being presented by Roscoe Township.
It would allow construction of a multi-purpose community open-air pavilion northeast of where a community center was newly built in Founders Park.
Many people who live in Roscoe are in favor of the venue but board members are concerned the plan isn't clear enough and want to be sure they can make as many people happy as possible before going forward.
“We have one chance to dig. So if we commit to this and say okay, we're going to allow you to do this, we have something in perpetuity that says ‘this is how it's going to be,’” says Michael Sima, Village of Roscoe Board Trustee
Much of their discussion is around whether or not the location of the pavilion would amplify too much sound to neighboring residents.
However the township has already compromised to move the pavilion 30-50 feet further from the property line so there would be little impact on neighbors.
“That's a delicate balance. Amplified sound and surrounding reservations so in my opinion that's been the winning compromise already is eliminating amplified sound,” says Village Administrator Scott Sanders.
“I think this could be a wonderful park development. I think it is very important to be sensitive to adjacent neighbors and residential development. I think there's been a lot of effort made to reach a compromise,” Sanders added.
The board agreed to the delay of the vote while the township prepares a more detailed plan. The village board will come back in two weeks for the final vote.