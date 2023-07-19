Village of Poplar Grove Board of Trustees discusses ownership of Lions Park

POPLAR GROVE — Emotions are high as the question of who manages the village owned Lions Park has raised some concern among residents and village trustees.
“It's a public park… there's always been a long standing confusion over Lions Park. The village owns the park... the Lions Club owned and gave to the village because they couldn't maintain the insurance. They completely maintained everything for decades and things changed,” explains Village of Poplar Grove Trustee Owen Costanza.
The discussion that first started in 2021 was brought back up tonight.
This comes after a signed agreement dating back to 1989 between the village and Lions Club.
Several years ago the Lions Club donated the Lions Park property to the village when they could no longer afford to maintain it.
Now the question is who is responsible for what roles related to the park.
Don Sattler, village president and Lions Club member, says the Lions Club has been instrumental in managing work like mowing the lawn at the park.
“We don't have the resources to do that… we can’t pave our streets … we can't manage this. Now there's all of this fighting to destroy what's been a tradition in this community for 40 years,” he says.
Other concerns raised over who is handling the funds for recreational use and other park use.
Wednesday the Village Board agreed to draft a new contract agreement and present it to the Lions Club and the board will vote on that agreement at a future meeting.