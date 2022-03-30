Village of Durand says goodbye and good luck as police chief accepts new job

DURAND (WREX) — It doesn't take long to notice the charm of the Village of Durand.
As you enter the town square, the sense of community is immediately apparent.
Just ask police chief Jeff Schelling.
"This is an incredible place," Schelling said.
"I didn't develop partnerships. I developed friendships."
The population of Durand hovers around 1500, which can seem small to many people.
Chief Schelling is an exception.
The Leaf River native (closer to 400 total population) knew what it meant to work in a small town when he came to Durand five years ago.
He's always focused on showing people who he is beyond a man in uniform.
"I wanted the people to know who I was the guy in the uniform, not the chief. I wanted them to know who Jeff Schelling was," Schelling said.
Chief Schelling brought 28 years of law enforcement experience to Durand.
He started his career with the Rockford Police Department in 1990 and stayed there for 24 years before moving on to work with Rockford University and the Village of Winnebago Police Department.
Decades of experience that taught him the importance of connecting with the community.
Every person, every business owner and, most importantly, everyone in the schools.
"I asked about them coming in. I wanted them to know I'm a resource and I'm here to help," Schelling said.
"I didn't want to be that guy that only comes to the school when someone is in trouble."
All of the effort Chief Schelling has put in was celebrated and appreciated in a big way Thursday, March 24.
The gym at Durand High School was filled to the brim with students, staff, community members, family and friends greeting Chief Schelling with an uproar of applause.
A bitter sweet celebration as Chief Schelling steps down from his Durand post.
He's taking on a new challenge, working with the Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board.
While he's excited to take on this new job, Chief Schelling knows it's going to be hard to leave a community that has made him feel like family for so many years.
"Leaving here is going to be very, very, hard. They have made me one of their own and that's where I hang my hat. I can't ask for anything better than that," Schelling said.
Below are comments from just a few people of how much Chief Schelling has meant to them over the years.
Shanna Rufener-Durand Elementary principal
""He has just been an incredible member of our school community. It just seems a little bit safer knowing if he's not here, he's close."
Matt Klett- Durand Jr. High/High School principal
"The students here have really come to enjoy him. They know that he cares about them."
Sheila Hoffman- Mayor, Village of Durand
"He truly cares about the community, the village, the people here. It's never been about wearing the badge. It's always been about relationships."
Alexa Schelling-Chief Schelling's daughter
"It's very humbling to see how much people care about my dad just like I do and how he's impacted this community and all the communities he's served for."
Kim Schelling-Chief Schelling's wife
"I'm so proud of him. Everyone should feel this much love. He's the real deal. He's very genuine and he's made an impact in this community and I wouldn't have doubted it for a minute."