Village Bakery offers people with disabilities a chance to reach their full potential

OREGON (WREX) — People flock to one bakery in Oregon not just for good eats but for the employees who serve behind the counter. That's because the motto at The Village Bakery is "baking a difference."
"Because I have a disability and I didn't think I was going to be able to learn," said The Village Bakery Employee Keli Nichols. "No, you can learn anything you put your mind and set it to."
Nichols has worked at The Village Bakery for about five years, since it opened back in 2017. Not only does she enjoy being surrounded by people just like her but she wishes more businesses employed people with developmental disabilities.
The bakery was founded on that idea, according to Village of Progress Director Brion Brooks. Village of Progress founded and owns the bakery. Brooks says it not only allows people with disabilities to gain a paycheck and work experience, but it allows them to create lasting memories and friendships.
Village Progress says out of 20 employees at The Village Bakery, 12 have some kind of disability. That was done for a purpose, according to Brooks.
Brooks says it puts more responsibility on those with disabilities to work together in a fast pace environment. He says it also provides an open and equitable space where customers can see there's no difference in service.
Organizers say everyone learns from each other and customers leave knowing their money is well spent. The business model quickly became a local sensation.
"When you can come in and see the Kelis and the Dianas working the front counters with their smiles and they're happy; it just makes it worth," said Village of Progress Case Manager Mark Probasco. A $10 or $11 breakfast; you can get that everywhere but where can you get it where you are actually doing good for somebody and offering an opportunity that doesn't exist anywhere else locally."
The Village of Progress wants to expand The Village Bakery through fundraisers, hoping to get the word out that purchases have double the meaning when they stay in the community.