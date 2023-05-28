Vietnam War Veterans memorialized in annual ceremony

ROCKFORD — Vietnam War Veterans were honored in an annual ceremony held by the Rockford Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The ceremony was at the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society’s LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford.
71, soldiers from the Winnebago County area who died during the Vietnam War were recognized at the event alongside those soldiers who later passed away as victims of agent orange.
Inis Bloomster, Chaplin of Daughters of The Daughters of American Revolution, Rockford Chapter, says she personally remembers some of the fallen Veterans.
"I knew a lot of the guys. I was born after the second world war and, of course, we have had other wars since then. So I do know the children and some of the relatives of the people that did die in war,” said Bloomster.
Retired Navy Veteran Todd Burd says this year's ceremony is special as his father Daniel Burd is added to the list of names.
"I lost my family member. I lost my father, I'm the chairman and I get to induct him. I lost him a year ago so it's very significant so he becomes an honored member on the agent orange wall,” Todd Burd, Agent Orange Memorial Chairman.
Todd Burd served in the United States Navy from 1985 to 2006. He says he’s honored to pay respects to those Veterans who came before him while bringing the military community together.
"It's bigger than going to the headstone in the fact there's a comradery, service, and brotherhood that you get when you are a Veteran and you've served time. That's cross-generational. I get to honor my father who passed it on to me and now I get to execute the next level of that,” said Todd Burd, Agent Orange Memorial Chairman.
Vietnam Veterans Honor Society’s LZ Peace Memorial is located between the midway village museum and Central Christian church on Guilford Avenue.