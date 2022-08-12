 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Videos: Flooding continues in Freeport

  • Updated
  • 0
Major Flood 16 Feet

Your Weather Authority brings you the latest Interactive Radar here.

The Pecatonica River Flooding shown from S. Hancock Ave. Bridge in Freeport, IL.

Water Pumps dumping water into the Pecatonica River in Freeport.

The view of the bicycle path next to the Pecatonica River.

MPS dumping water into the Pecatonica River in Freeport.

A water pump in Freeport, IL. pumping water into the Pecatonica River.

A water pump next to S. Hancock Ave. in Freeport.

The Pecatonica River level at Tutty's Crossing.

A caution sign for traffic traveling on Stephenson St. in Freeport.

The boat launch at Tutty's Crossing in Freeport.

The boat launch at Tutty's Crossing in Freeport.

