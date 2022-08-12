Videos: Flooding continues in Freeport

Your Weather Authority brings you the latest Interactive Radar here.
The Pecatonica River Flooding shown from S. Hancock Ave. Bridge in Freeport, IL.
Water Pumps dumping water into the Pecatonica River in Freeport.
The view of the bicycle path next to the Pecatonica River.
MPS dumping water into the Pecatonica River in Freeport.
A water pump in Freeport, IL. pumping water into the Pecatonica River.
A water pump next to S. Hancock Ave. in Freeport.
The Pecatonica River level at Tutty's Crossing.
A caution sign for traffic traveling on Stephenson St. in Freeport.
The boat launch at Tutty's Crossing in Freeport.
