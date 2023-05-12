Video released, investigation ongoing of Jefferson County officer-involved shooting

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following area, Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 449 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that rain rates have begun to diminish across the Rockford area. Although no additional flooding is expected, standing water will likely remain on area roadways. - Some locations that may experience minor flooding include... Rockford, Loves Park, and Machesney Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. &&