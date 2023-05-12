 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 449 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated that rain rates have begun to diminish across the
Rockford area. Although no additional flooding is expected,
standing water will likely remain on area roadways.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, and Machesney Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Video released, investigation ongoing of Jefferson County officer-involved shooting

  • 0
Jefferson County officer involved shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues to investigate a May 9 incident involving the discharge of an Illinois State Police Officer's duty weapon during a motorist assist.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 64 near milepost 72. 

An altercation occurred and 23-year old Albuquerque, New Mexico resident Brandon Griffin waved a firearm around. 

Griffin and an officer exchanged gunfire and Griffin was fatally shot.

An Illinois State Police officer was also shot and taken to an area hospital. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home.

ISP motor assist on May 9, 2023 in Jefferson County. Officer involved shooting.

Griffin's wife, 31-year-old Christine Santos, was present at the time of the incident and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Santos has a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was her co-defendant. 

Video of the event is being released with authorization from the Jefferson County State's Attorney. Griffin's mother had the opportunity to see the video before it was publicly released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.