Video released, investigation ongoing of Jefferson County officer-involved shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues to investigate a May 9 incident involving the discharge of an Illinois State Police Officer's duty weapon during a motorist assist.
The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 64 near milepost 72.
An altercation occurred and 23-year old Albuquerque, New Mexico resident Brandon Griffin waved a firearm around.
Griffin and an officer exchanged gunfire and Griffin was fatally shot.
An Illinois State Police officer was also shot and taken to an area hospital. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home.
Griffin's wife, 31-year-old Christine Santos, was present at the time of the incident and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Santos has a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was her co-defendant.
Video of the event is being released with authorization from the Jefferson County State's Attorney. Griffin's mother had the opportunity to see the video before it was publicly released.
This remains an ongoing investigation.