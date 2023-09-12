Victory Pickleball hosts grand opening

LOVES PARK, Ill. — Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and now has an official home in the Rockford area.
Victory Pickleball had its official grand opening Tuesday night. The space formerly known as Victory Sports Complex is now devoted to pickleball. The facility now owned by Tim Ancona saw a $3 million renovation to outfit the facility.
The facility has 15 courts with reservation times, an arcade, and food and beverages for in between sets.
"We need to make sure that we create a great experience for the people that come through the door, and that they can appreciate what we have built and have fun and have a great experience," said Tim Ancona.
Victory Pickleball grand opening weekend starts this Friday. Gold Members can play all weekend for free after purchasing the membership. Bronze memberships are free but cost $10 to play.
The first pickleball tournament will start September 22. To purchase a membership or reserve your court spot visit Victory Pickleball.
The Victory Pickleball complex is located at 7003 N Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.