Victims of Apollo Theatre roof collapse shares their experiences following tornado

BELVIDERE — Following the tornado that touched down in Belvidere, causing the roof of the historic Apollo Theatre to collapse, victims of the event are sharing their stories.
After the roof collapsed Friday night, some concert-goers found themselves trapped under the rubble. One of those people was Violet Munoz who told 13 WREX just how quickly the situation escalated.
"Anytime I see a tornado warning or go take shelter I get anxious. And everybody around me was like, "Oh we got that 5 minutes ago and they're letting us know," and they were trying to explain it to me and honestly the next thing I knew, I was buried underneath the rubble and I was trying to claw my way out, Munoz said. "There was really no time to react. I can't imagine what it looked like from the balcony to see people underneath."
Leviticus Sanders became separated from his younger brother after stepping outside with his mother, who was also attending the concert. After finding his brother, however, he sprung into action, helping those trapped under the rubble of the roof collapse.
"I go back over there and start throwing rocks trying to get people out and when EMT or firefighters pulled up we were still digging," Sanders said. "They were talking about, "everybody needs to get out," but me and one of the other guys that was digging with me he was like, "No, just start digging. We're staying, we're helping, we need to get these people out," and it was just chaotic."
Genie Beers was attending the concert with her two sons, including Sanders. She was injured during the collapse and shares with 13 WREX about the terrifying moments she experienced after escaping the building.
"From there, got checked out by a firefighter. my husband came up and took me and the boys to the hospital... scariest thing in the world," Beers said. "My life just flashed before my eyes and I didn't know if i was going to make it or not. And I didn't know what was going on after that."