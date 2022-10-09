Victim of DeKalb County fatal crash identified

GENOA (WREX) — Law enforcement has released new details about a crash in rural northern DeKalb County Saturday that left one person dead and another in the hospital.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of the crash as 60-year-old Steven Brichetto, of Chicago.
Brichetto was driving a Toyota SUV west on Melms Rd. just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Brichetto, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, pulled in front of a Jeep SUV, driven by a Garden Prairie woman, at the intersection with N. State Rd. causing the crash. Both cars went off of the road and rolled over, causing both drivers to be extricated.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Brichetto was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation Sunday.