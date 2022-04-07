Veterans Drop-In Center hosting computer giveaway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford veterans group is trying to help the community by giving away computers.
The Veterans Drop-In Center is hosting a free computer giveaway Friday, April 8.
The pop-up event will supply 50 computers, selling most of them for free or up to $20 based on your income-level.
Those eligible for the computer giveaway include:
- People that receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance or Veterans Pension Benefit Program.
- Household income is less than 135% of federal property guidelines.
The giveaway is taking place Friday, April 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Veterans Drop-In Center, located at 1539 South 4th Street in Rockford.
Pre-registering is recommended which you can do here.