Veterans Drop-In Center gets boost from Amazon Warriors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Veterans Day on the horizon, veterans in Rockford are getting a helping hand from the Warriors at Amazon program. The Warriors program features veterans and family members of veterans who work for Amazon. They volunteered and provided lunch and dinner at the Veterans Drop-In Center in Rockford.
"It's just so important to be thankful for those that we have that have made any sort of commitment or sacrifice to the freedoms we enjoy," said Shannon Becker, the global marketing director of Warriors at Amazon.
The Veterans Drop-In Center provides all kinds of services for veterans. Amazon Warriors come in once a month to provide some extra help.
"And the big important piece is they stay between lunch and dinner and sit and talk with veterans and share stories," said Eric Willard, executive director of the Veterans Drop-In Center.
More than just eating a meal, the veterans appreciate the camaraderie the center offers.
"Being here to show support for others and receive support," Desert Storm veteran Larry Wilson. "Keep the morale high and keep everybody positive."
This event was part of Amazon's Warriors Week, a week full of events to show support for veterans.