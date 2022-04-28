Verizon's pay increase making an impact on its Rockford employees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Times have been tough for many in the Stateline, with inflation and gas prices sky high.
"Inflation," said Zion Wainwright, retail specialist at Verizon on East State Street. "You've got to be able to survive."
And for employers, it's still a struggle to hire quality workers. That's why Verizon is stepping up it's game.
"Having that set in place and having that be enough to not have to worry about the increase in gas prices," said Sahib Herrera, store manager at Verizon on East State Street.
The nation's largest wireless phone company is now offering current and new employees starting wages of $20/hr., a long with signing bonuses up to $3,500.
It's a massive boost to those at its Rockford location on East State Street.
"I think it helps out quite a bit with not having to worry about if they are going to make enough and what the benefits are like," said Herrera.
For Wainwright, the increase in pay reminds him he is valued by the company.
"I'm 20," said Wainwright. "My last job was nothing compared to this. I'm comfortable."
As a current college student, it helps tremendously when paying for tuition. He describes the culture at Verizon as 'family-like'.
"It's not just a job," said Wainwright. "They take care of you."
That atmosphere allows Wainwright to do his best work, especially in a time where stability seems to be the biggest appeal to workers in 2022.
"I think it's just very great Verizon looked at that and made the adjustment to help everybody have a stable lifestyle," said Wainwright.
Raising the bar for it's employees, managers, and future.
If you are interested in applying to Verizon's Rockford location on East State Street, go to vzw.com/careers.