VanVleet Foundation to make $36K donation to Wabongo Leadership Council for youth college exposure

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The VanVleet Foundation and the Wabongo Leadership Council join together Friday to celebrate the long-standing impact that the organizations have had on local students.
On Friday, March 17, the Wabongo Leadership Council and the VanVleet Family Foundation will announce the 2023 Joseph E. Lowery College Tour, the 6th annual Wabongo College Tour, in partnership with a donation from Fred VanVleet and his family.
The VanFleet Foundation will be presenting a check to Wabongo's board leadership.
Wabongo kicked off its first college tour in 2015 with the goal of exposing students to a diverse group of higher education institutions.
The tour also aimed to provide cultural and historical enrichment opportunities.
This year, students will visit Alabama A&M University, Stillman College, Talladega College, and Tuskegee University.
The tour is March 20 through 24 with a cost of $575 per student.
"We raise money annually for the college tour to fund our operational budget and expenses, " stated Wabongo President Joshua Patterson.
"The cost of the tour can be a barrier for many families, and many students would not be able to attend without generous sponsors such as the VanVleet Family Foundation."
To attend the college tour, students are required to submit an application essay that describes their career plans, personal goals, and objective for going on the trip.
This process allows Wabongo to align students with small group chaperones who have both academic and professional experiences beneficial to student's advancement.
While on the tour, small group coaches guide students through leadership development and goal-setting exercises that aid in the completion of a personalized, thought-provoking activity booklet.
"The VanVleet Family Foundation does more than make donations, we set out to make a real difference, " said Susan Danforth, Fred VanVleet's mother and Foundation CEO.
The VanVleet Family Fundation was established by NBA Champion and native Rockfordian Fred VanVleet.
The VanVleet Family Foundation's contribution will help young people, some of them first-generation college students, with realizing their goals in the collegiate experience.