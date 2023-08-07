UW Heath updates 11 clinic names in northern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — UW Health has announced several new Rockford facility name changes and signage.
One of the more visible changes is of SwedishAmerican Regional Center, which officially became UW Health | Carbone Caner Center Rockford on August 1.
The name change aligns the center with UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Carbone Cancer Center has been a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive center for 50 years.
Carbone has more than 250 clinical trials ongoing at any give time, making it one of the top 5 cancer centers in the nation for research.
We’re thrilled to be recognized on @Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals as the top cancer hospital in Wisconsin and 30th in the United States! https://t.co/rwziN0pBgt pic.twitter.com/bW1qUvWeKx— UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center (@UWCarbone) June 28, 2023
The cancer center was named in 2006 after Dr. Paul P. Carbone, who led the center for about two decades.
According to Travis Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of UW Health in northern Illinois, the Rockford community will have more direct access to one of the top cancer centers in the nation.
“Not only will our patients continue to have access to the high quality, compassionate care they expect from us, but they now have the added benefit of easier access to hundreds of clinical trials and experts at a top academic medical center,” he said.
Current patients have been contacted about the name changes through MyChart.
Updated names do not impact operations or appointments.
Three other clinics underwent name changes on August 1:
- SwedishAmerican Creekside Medical Center is now UW Health N Bell School Rd Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic is now UW Health Roscoe Clinic
- SwedishAmerican Valley Clinic is now UW Health Newburg Road Clinic
More clinic name updates are scheduled for September and October.
Old Name
New Name
SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center
UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center Rockford
SwedishAmerican Creekside Medical Center
UW Health N Bell School Rd Medical Center
SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic
UW Health Roscoe Clinic
SwedishAmerican Valley Clinic
UW Health Newburg Rd Clinic
SwedishAmerican Hospital
UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital
SwedishAmerican Women and Children's Hospital
UW Health Women and Children's Hospital
SwedishAmerican Heart Hospital
UW Health Heart Hospital
SwedishAmerican Renaissance Pavilion
UW Health 1340 Charles St Clinic
SwedishAmerican Camelot Tower
UW Health 1415 E State St Clinic
SwedishAmerican Ninth Street Center
UW Health 9th Street Clinic
SwedishAmerican Riverwest Clinic
UW Health Marchesano Dr Clinic