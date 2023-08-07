 Skip to main content
UW Heath updates 11 clinic names in northern Illinois

UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center sign
UW Health | Carbone Cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. — UW Health has announced several new Rockford facility name changes and signage.

One of the more visible changes is of SwedishAmerican Regional Center, which officially became UW Health | Carbone Caner Center Rockford on August 1.

The name change aligns the center with UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Carbone Cancer Center has been a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive center for 50 years. 

Carbone has more than 250 clinical trials ongoing at any give time, making it one of the top 5 cancer centers in the nation for research.

The cancer center was named in 2006 after Dr. Paul P. Carbone, who led the center for about two decades.

According to Travis Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of UW Health in northern Illinois, the Rockford community will have more direct access to one of the top cancer centers in the nation.

“Not only will our patients continue to have access to the high quality, compassionate care they expect from us, but they now have the added benefit of easier access to hundreds of clinical trials and experts at a top academic medical center,” he said.

Current patients have been contacted about the name changes through MyChart.

Updated names do not impact operations or appointments.

Three other clinics underwent name changes on August 1:

  1. SwedishAmerican Creekside Medical Center is now UW Health N Bell School Rd Medical Center
  2. SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic is now UW Health Roscoe Clinic
  3. SwedishAmerican Valley Clinic is now UW Health Newburg Road Clinic

More clinic name updates are scheduled for September and October. 

Old Name

New Name

SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center

UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center Rockford

SwedishAmerican Creekside Medical Center

UW Health N Bell School Rd Medical Center

SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic

UW Health Roscoe Clinic

SwedishAmerican Valley Clinic

UW Health Newburg Rd Clinic

SwedishAmerican Hospital

UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital

SwedishAmerican Women and Children's Hospital

UW Health Women and Children's Hospital

SwedishAmerican Heart Hospital

UW Health Heart Hospital

SwedishAmerican Renaissance Pavilion

UW Health 1340 Charles St Clinic

SwedishAmerican Camelot Tower

UW Health 1415 E State St Clinic

SwedishAmerican Ninth Street Center

UW Health 9th Street Clinic

SwedishAmerican Riverwest Clinic

UW Health Marchesano Dr Clinic

