UW Health spreads love to patients on Valentine's Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UW Health SwedishAmerican got into the Valentine's Day Spirit Monday to spread some love to patients.
U-W staff, along with the SwedishAmerican Foundation, worked together to surprise some of the child patients with stuffed animals.
It was a great day for multiple staff members, including child life coordinator Stacy Zell-Weavel, that got the chance to give out toys.
"We were really able to reach out to a lot of departments," Zell-Weavel.
"We went to outpatient, we have them in our subspecialty clinic. Everywhere we think kids will be seen."
The stuffed monkeys are courtesy of the 15th Annual Keith Urban Fans Valentine's Day Stuffed Animals Monkey's Drive for sick and hospitalized patients.