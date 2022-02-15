 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW Health spreads love to patients on Valentine's Day

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Health VDay Toys.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UW Health SwedishAmerican got into the Valentine's Day Spirit Monday to spread some love to patients.

U-W staff, along with the SwedishAmerican Foundation, worked together to surprise some of the child patients with stuffed animals.

It was a great day for multiple staff members, including child life coordinator Stacy Zell-Weavel, that got the chance to give out toys.

"We were really able to reach out to a lot of departments," Zell-Weavel.

"We went to outpatient, we have them in our subspecialty clinic. Everywhere we think kids will be seen."

The stuffed monkeys are courtesy of the 15th Annual Keith Urban Fans Valentine's Day Stuffed Animals Monkey's Drive for sick and hospitalized patients.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Morning Anchor

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019.Evan coordinates our "Inspiring 815" series. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com.

Recommended for you