UW Health locations in northern Illinois now 'encourage' masks in certain areas

MADISON, Wis. — Masks will now be encouraged, rather than required, at many UW Health Clinics in northern Illinois.
However, masks will still be required in certain areas.
Masking is also now encouraged at all primary care clinics and other non-hospital clinic spaces, including patient rooms, except for the Regional Cancer Center.
In most inpatient settings, masks will also be encouraged, except in high-risk areas where patients have compromised immune systems, such as the Critical Care Unit and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“While this change reflects the improving public health environment around us, COVID-19 is still in all of our communities and everyone is encouraged to wear masks in clinical environments,” said Dr. Jim Cole, Chief Medical Officer of UW Health in northern Illinois.
For more information on patient and visitor masking guidelines, visit UW Health's website.