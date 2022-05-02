UW Health launches $500 million fundraising campaign

MADISON (WREX) — In partnership with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, UW health is launching a new fundraising campaign.
'Wisconsin Medicine' is a philanthropic campaign looking to raise $500 million from 100,000 donors looking to fund both the hospital and school. The money will go to research for cures and treatments as well as new technology.
“The Wisconsin Medicine campaign is exciting because it gives donors an opportunity to be part of the future of healthcare, advancing the legacy of saving lives through groundbreaking research and education,” UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dean Dr. Robert N. Golden said. “Funding education for the next generation of scientists and clinicians will accelerate the next generation of great discoveries. This campaign is about securing that future now.”
The goal is to raise $500 million by the end of 2025. Right now, donations made until June 13, 2022 will be matched up to $1 million.