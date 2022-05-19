UW Health debuts mobile health unit for northern Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital unveiled a new way of providing care in the area Thursday.
UW Health debuted their first ever mobile health unit in northern Illinois Thursday at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford.
The mobile health unit is a customized van staffed by medical professionals to serve patients where and when they need it at no cost to them.
Officials say the unit will provide mobile, non-urgent medical care and support services including health screenings, preventative care, well-child clinics, vaccine clinics, basic first aid, sports physicals, car seat safety checks, bicycle safety, health education materials, naloxone training, and distribution, and medication management support.
UW Health says they plan to bring the mobile health unit to community events at community centers, homeless shelters, food pantries, neighborhood parks, school events, and sporting events.