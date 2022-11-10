Utility worker electrocuted by power lines Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — A utility worker was killed after they were electrocuted while working on power lines Thursday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with the Malta Fire Department and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office, were called to Malta Rd. north of Twombly Rd. for a report of a utility worker who was electrocuted just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Sheriff's Office says the worker was working on power lines when they were electrocuted. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The worker's identity has not yet been released as family is notified.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's and Coroner's Offices are continuing to investigate what happened.