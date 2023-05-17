US Senate confirms Jeremy Daniel to serve as District Court Judge in Illinois

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released a statement Wednesday after the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Jeremy Daniel to serve as a District Court Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
The statement read:
“We are pleased that the Senate has confirmed Jeremy Daniel to serve as a District Court Judge for the Northern District of Illinois. He was highly regarded by our screening committee and brings strong qualifications and a wealth of courtroom experience—including serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District—that will strengthen our federal bench.”
In October 2021, the Senators announced that they would start gathering applications from those interested in serving as a Federal District Court Judge in the Northern District of Illinois.
In December 2021, the Senators sent a letter to the White House that included recommendations of seven candidates for President Biden's consideration for current and future vacancies on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, including Daniel.
Jeremy Daniel served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois since 2014.
Daniel was previously an associate in Chicago and a law clerk for the Northern District of Illinois. He received his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and his B.S. from Illinois Wesleyan University.
He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.