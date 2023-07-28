US paychecks aren’t growing as quickly. That’s good for the Fed — but not for workers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford
Airport, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction,
Kirkland, New Milford, Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 110 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 821 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 7
miles west of Rockton, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Durand, Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

US paychecks aren’t growing as quickly. That’s good for the Fed — but not for workers

US paychecks aren’t growing as quickly. That’s good for the Fed — but not for workers

Pictured are pedestrians on California Street in the financial district of San Francisco, in 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US wage gains cooled in the second quarter, showing some easing of inflationary pressures, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.

Wages and benefits paid to US workers rose 1% in the second quarter from the prior one, a slightly weaker pace than the 1.2% gain in the first three months of the year.

The Employment Cost Index, a comprehensive measure of employers’ compensation costs, advanced 4.5% in the second quarter from a year earlier, a slower pace than the 4.8% rise earlier in the year.

Why stronger wage growth isn’t great for the Fed

Although fatter paychecks are great for workers, unusually strong wage growth can feed into inflation and can lead to interest rates hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The weaker second-quarter wage figures are a positive sign for the Fed, which is trying to cool the economy and bring the labor market into better balance to fight inflation still running well above the central bank’s 2% target.

The Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point this week, but officials maintained a hawkish posture, suggesting that one more rate hike remains on the table. The timing of that last rate increase is unclear, but Fed officials underscored the importance of upcoming economic data in that decision.

In a separate report released Friday, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — rose 3% for the 12 months ended in June, a cooldown from the 3.8% rate posted in May, while the core index slowed to a 4.1% rate from 4.6% during the same period.

Friday’s ECI report and the weaker inflation reading for June help make a case for holding rates steady.

Monitoring the tight labor market

The Fed is closely watching the state of the labor market because of the role that higher labor costs play in pushing up consumer prices. Demand for workers remains high, with job openings still hovering above pre-pandemic levels, though they have tumbled from a record high reached last year.

That has prompted employers to raise wages to successfully lure talent, especially among some labor-intensive service-providing businesses that have struggled to hire qualified workers. Those costs are typically passed on to consumers, feeding into inflation.

But the job market has cooled in the past several months as job openings declined while the share of people employed or seeking work increased, so some of those dynamics have been slowly unwinding.

“This report is a reflection of the fact that wage growth is slowing as the labor market cools, so we’re in a different spot today than in the start of the second quarter when we were still coming off a wave of high-profile layoffs, especially in the tech sector and significant anxieties about a recession,” said Daniel Zhao, lead economist and senior manager at job site Glassdoor.

It remains to be seen whether inflation can drift all the way to 2% without a substantial weakening in the labor market. Such a scenario would be considered a soft landing, and investors have grown more confident that the Fed can pull that off. But inflation’s recent slowdown has been encouraging for American consumers and businesses this summer. According to the University of Michigan’s latest consumer survey, consumer sentiment rose 8% in June from the prior month.

