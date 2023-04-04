Updates from investigation into April 2 Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy car chase released

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force provided the public an update of a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy car chase that happened on April 2.
The information released is based on a preliminary and continuing investigation.
The Task Force and the State's Attorney's understanding of the circumstances may change as more evidence is analyzed. Details will be posted as soon as they become available.
On April 2 around 3:12 a.m., deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office found a possible stolen car in the area of Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street.
The car sped away from deputies before they could try and stop it.
Deputy Savino followed and tried to stop the speeding vehicle.
The car then stopped in the area of Knight Avenue and Rockton Avenue.
Deputy Savino and his passenger, Deputy Ortega, saw two men leave the car and it looked like the backseat passenger got into the driver's seat.
The car then sped out of the area.
Deputies drove after the car for about 10 minutes at speeds close to 80 miles per hour.
The suspect car then continued northbound on Ridge from Auburn Street when it lost control and crashed into a tree.
Deputies arrived at the crash scene about 20 to 30 seconds after the crash and started so administer first aid to the driver.
The driver was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital. Currently, she remains on life support and is not expected to survive her injuries.
At this time, the Office and the Integrity Task Force will not release video evidence.
The press release and further information about the investigation of officer involved shootings can be found online.