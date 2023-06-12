Updated: 20-Year-Old shot and killed in Rockford Saturday evening

UPDATE: Rockford Police provided the following information to 13 WREX concerning Saturday's deadly shooting.
Saturday afternoon, June 10, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the area of 8th Street and 12th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a crashed vehicle with a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. In the same area, officers also located multiple shell casings, a vehicle, and residences struck by gunfire.
Rockford Police are also investigating a shooting that happened on Cameron Avenue. You can learn more about that investigation here.
ROCKFORD — Rockford Police Department tweeted just after 9 p.m. a shooting happened at 12th Ave. and 8th St.
On Saturday morning, Rockford Police confirmed the victim, a 20-year-old man, had died from his injures.
Unfortunately, the 20-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries. This is an active investigation and as further details develop, we’ll post updates here or in a future media release.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 11, 2023
13 WREX will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.