 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Updated: 20-Year-Old shot and killed in Rockford Saturday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime-Generic-New-Web

UPDATE: Rockford Police provided the following information to 13 WREX concerning Saturday's deadly shooting.

Saturday afternoon, June 10, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the area of 8th Street and 12th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a crashed vehicle with a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. In the same area, officers also located multiple shell casings, a vehicle, and residences struck by gunfire.

Rockford Police are also investigating a shooting that happened on Cameron Avenue. You can learn more about that investigation here.

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police Department tweeted just after 9 p.m. a shooting happened at 12th Ave. and 8th St.

On Saturday morning, Rockford Police confirmed the victim, a 20-year-old man, had died from his injures.

13 WREX will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you