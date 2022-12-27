 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Update: Woman found dead after hit-and-run crash in Rockford identified

  • Updated
police lights

ROCKFORD (WREX)  — The woman found dead early Christmas morning on Gilbert Avenue after an apparent hit and run has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner. 

Around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockford Police and Fire Departments as well as the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the ground in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, investigators learned that shortly before 6:00 a.m., a citizen was driving in the same block and saw a woman lying unresponsive on the side of the street.

The citizen called 911. 

When emergency personnel arrived, the woman's condition was determined to be beyond resuscitation. 

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office arrived on scene and pronounced the woman deceased at 6:24 a.m.

After the autopsy was conducted on December 27, the woman was identified as 48-year-old Rockford resident Lisa Judson.

Judson's preliminary cause of death is blunt trauma of the chest due to a motor vehicle-pedestrian crash.