Update: Woman found dead after hit-and-run crash in Rockford identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The woman found dead early Christmas morning on Gilbert Avenue after an apparent hit and run has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner.
Around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockford Police and Fire Departments as well as the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the ground in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.
Upon arrival to the scene, investigators learned that shortly before 6:00 a.m., a citizen was driving in the same block and saw a woman lying unresponsive on the side of the street.
The citizen called 911.
When emergency personnel arrived, the woman's condition was determined to be beyond resuscitation.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office arrived on scene and pronounced the woman deceased at 6:24 a.m.
After the autopsy was conducted on December 27, the woman was identified as 48-year-old Rockford resident Lisa Judson.
Judson's preliminary cause of death is blunt trauma of the chest due to a motor vehicle-pedestrian crash.