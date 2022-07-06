UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner identifies 25-year-old man in Rockton rollover crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — On Sunday, July 3 at 11:20 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was notified of a traffic crash casualty at North Meridian Road and Freeport Road in Rockton, Illinois.
Officials at the Coroner's Office told 13 News that their initial investigation showed that one driver was heading southbound on North Meridian Road approaching Freeport Road and missed a stop sign at Freeport Road.
The driver then collided with a car going westbound.
One of the drivers, 25-year-old Tristan Clay, was reported dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, July 6, an autopsy was performed on Clay which revealed that he died from blunt trauma to the head due to the crash.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.