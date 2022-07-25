UPDATE: Winnebago Coroner identifies woman after July 22 shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a woman who was shot Friday night has died.
Rockford Police announced in a tweet at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday that a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the 600 block of Horsman St. Friday night has died from her injuries.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as Kyesha Lee.
An autopsy performed on Lee today, July 25, confirmed that Lee died of a gunshot wound.
On the evening of Friday, July 22, a release from RPD says officers first responded to the area just before 7 p.m. after receiving "multiple ShotSpotter notifications."
Officers found the 25-year-old woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
