UPDATE: Utility worker electrocuted by power lines Thursday identified

UPDATE: DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — The utility worker tragically killed in rural DeKalb County Thursday has been identified.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's and Coroner's Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Nicholas Bliss, of Montgomery, Ill.
Bliss was killed after he was electrocuted by power lines on Malta Rd. north of Twombly Rd. Thursday. The investigation into his death remains ongoing.
This is a breaking news update. The original article, posted at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, is posted below.
DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — A utility worker was killed after they were electrocuted while working on power lines Thursday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with the Malta Fire Department and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office, were called to Malta Rd. north of Twombly Rd. for a report of a utility worker who was electrocuted just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Sheriff's Office says the worker was working on power lines when they were electrocuted. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The worker's identity has not yet been released as family is notified.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's and Coroner's Offices are continuing to investigate what happened.