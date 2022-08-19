UPDATE: Two subjects charged for Harvard Aquatic Center break-in on July 13

After an investigation by the Harvard Police Department Investigations Unit, the two subjects involved in damaging the Harvard Aquatic Center on July 13 were identified and charged.
On Wednesday, August 17 around 4:10 p.m., a 17-year-old Marengo male resident was arrested. He has been charged with:
- One Count of Criminal Damage to Property over $300.00 but less than $10,000.00
- One Count Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property more than $500.00 but less than $10,000.00
He was petitioned to McHenry County Court Services and released to a parent.
On Friday, August 19 around 11:00 a.m., Harvard resident Nayeli Govea was arrested on a McHenry County Warrant for the following:
One Count of Criminal Damage to Property over $300.00 but less than $10,000.00
- One Count Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property more than $500.00 but less than $10,000.00
Govea was unable to post bond and was transported to the McHenry County Jail.
The original story from July 13 is below.
HARVARD -- On July 13 around 6:44 a.m., police responded to a call at the City of Harvard Aquatic Center at 607 Galvin Parkway for Criminal Damage to Property.
Once officers arrived, they found that the front glass doors and a side office window were broken out.
The preliminary investigation showed that two unknown suspects walked up to the building with what appeared to be baseball bats.
The subjects strike the front doors and the side office window until both break.
Then the subjects are seen fleeing from the scene on foot headed westbound.
The Harvard Aquatic Center is temporarily closed while repairs and clean-up happen at the facility.
The Harvard Police Department is looking for the community's help in identifying the two subjects.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact the Harvard Police Department at 815-943-4431 or call anonymously on the Harvard Crime Stoppers line at 815-943-4343.
Tips can also be received via email: crimestoppers@cityofharvard.com