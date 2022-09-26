 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Two injured after shots fired at Chicago Police Department station in Homan Square neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0
Chicago Police
By Josh Morgan

CHICAGO — Just after 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Chicago Police Department Spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at a police station located in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.

WMAQ-TV reports that Chicago fire officials said a man was shot and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Another officer was also injured and taken to Mount Sinai.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will release more details as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you