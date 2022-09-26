UPDATE: Two injured after shots fired at Chicago Police Department station in Homan Square neighborhood

CHICAGO — Just after 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Chicago Police Department Spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at a police station located in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.
Media staging for shots fired at #ChicagoPolice Homan Square is Homan Ave & Grenshaw St. PIO on scene. Detsils to follow… pic.twitter.com/BCPcgaZ0k3— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 26, 2022
WMAQ-TV reports that Chicago fire officials said a man was shot and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
Another officer was also injured and taken to Mount Sinai.
