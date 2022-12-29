Update: Shirland man identified in Rockton car crash

ROCKTON (WREX) — A 38-year-old man has been pronounced dead in Rockton after crashing into a tree in his car Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, December 27 around 7:15 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash at the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton.
Once deputies arrived, they found a Chevy Tahoe that had crashed into a tree.
The 38-year-old male driver and only occupant of of the Tahoe was found unresponsive by authorities.
Rockton Fire Department personnel arrived to the scene and the Coroner's Office pronounced the man dead at 7:59 a.m.
The Coroner's Office identified the man later as Shirland resident Nathan Shockley.
Shockley's cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma to his head due to the crash.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.