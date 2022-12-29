 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Update: Shirland man identified in Rockton car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash police lights road

ROCKTON (WREX) — A 38-year-old man has been pronounced dead in Rockton after crashing into a tree in his car Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, December 27 around 7:15 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash at the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton.

Once deputies arrived, they found a Chevy Tahoe that had crashed into a tree.

The 38-year-old male driver and only occupant of of the Tahoe was found unresponsive by authorities.

Rockton Fire Department personnel arrived to the scene and the Coroner's Office pronounced the man dead at 7:59 a.m.

The Coroner's Office identified the man later as Shirland resident Nathan Shockley.

Shockley's cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma to his head due to the crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com