UPDATE: 'Several' people left homeless after fire in historic Rockford building

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fire officials say "several" people have been displaced after a fire in a historic building in downtown Rockford Wednesday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the Faust Landmark Building at 630 E. State St. just after 2 p.m. Wednesday for a fire alarm.
As first responders were getting to the scene, smoke was reported inside the building. As they got to the building, crews found smoke on the 8th floor of the historic 11-story building, which was built in the 1920s.
Fire officials say a fire in an apartment on the 8th floor activated the building's sprinkler system, which helped contain the fire.
RFD says "several" people living in the building have been displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those who need housing.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators say it is believed to be accidental. No damage estimate was immediately available.
The building, formerly known as the Tebala Towers, was a hotel before it was converted into an apartment building.
This is an update to a developing story. The original story, published at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, is posted below.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, November 16, at 3:07 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted out information on a structure fire:
@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 630 East State Street. Fire is located on the 8th floor and was contained by fire sprinklers until firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/IPeebVxpFO— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) November 16, 2022
The building is located at 630 East State Street in Rockford.
The fire was located on the 8th floor of the building and was contained by a sprinkler system until firefighters arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more information as it becomes available.