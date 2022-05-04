UPDATE: Rockford woman killed in overnight shooting

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman has died after being shot in Rockford early Wednesday morning.
Rockford Police first tweeted about the shooting in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Just before 7 a.m., RPD confirmed via Twitter a 48-year-old had died from her injuries.
More details on this shooting will be released at a later time according to Rockford Police.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on the scene after a 48-year-old woman is shot in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue.
According to a tweet sent out by the department, the victim has life-threatening injuries.
At this time, we have not received an update on the victims condition or if a suspect has been identified.
Police advise residents surrounding that area to avoid the crime scene as they investigate.
This is a developing story.