UPDATE: Rockford woman killed in overnight shooting

  • Updated
UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman has died after being shot in Rockford early Wednesday morning. 

Rockford Police first tweeted about the shooting in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Just before 7 a.m., RPD confirmed via Twitter a 48-year-old had died from her injuries.

More details on this shooting will be released at a later time according to Rockford Police.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on the scene after a 48-year-old woman is shot in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue. 

According to a tweet sent out by the department, the victim has life-threatening injuries.

At this time, we have not received an update on the victims condition or if a suspect has been identified.

Police advise residents surrounding that area to avoid the crime scene as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

