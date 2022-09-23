UPDATE: Officials say at least 4 dead following Oak Forest

UPDATE: At least four people are dead following a shooting, barricade situation, and house fire in Oak Forest on Friday, officials say.
WMAQ reports that the deaths were confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office hours after the incident was first reported.
Video from a surveillance camera shows a man opening fire on multiple people just before returning to a home that went up in flames as he barricaded himself inside.
Additional footage viewed by WMAQ reporter Sandra Torres showed numerous people shot, allegedly part of the same family, as some members ran down the street and some back into the home.
Police currently have no motive or number of victims.
Just after 10:00 a.m., authorities said that the situation was no longer a threat to the community, but that Central Avenue will remain closed for investigation.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.
OAK FOREST, Ill. — As authorities responded to a "barricaded subject" this morning in a Chicago suburb as some Oak Forest residents were urged to shelter in place.
Officials say that police were responding to the barricade situation just after 7:00 in the morning in the 5500 block of Anne Marie Lane.
"We ask residents that live in the area to shelter in place at this time," the city tweeted.
Heavy police and fire presence on the scene in the 5500 block of Ann Marie. Please be aware that Central Avenue from Independence to 155th Street and 155th Street from Long Avenue to Central Avenue are closed to traffic.— City of Oak Forest, Illinois (@cityofoakforest) September 23, 2022
Further details weren't immediately released, but a fire was also reported in the area.
Smoke could be seen shooting from a building as numerous crew tried to put out the flames.
The sound of what was believed to be gunshots could be heard at the scene.
Oak Forest reported a heavy fire and police presence on the block and that Central Avenue was shut down from Independence to 155th Street and 155th Street was closed from Long Avenue to Central Avenue.