 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman has been found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Follett.png

UPDATE: HARVARD (WREX) — A McHenry County woman who was reported missing Saturday has been found safe.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday morning that 70-year-old Dale Follett has been found and is safe.

Previous story, reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24

HARVARD (WREX) — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing person in northern Illinois.

Illinois State Police and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office is looking for 70-year-old Dale Follett who was last seen driving in Harvard.

Follett is described as a white woman, 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, with gray hair. She was wearing a salmon colored long sleeve blouse with salmon colored leggings.

She was last seen turning off of Illinois Rt. 23 to go east on Durham Rd. in Harvard just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Follett drives a gray 2017 Lincoln MKZ sedan with Illinois license plate CB72924.

Follett has a condition which places her in danger, according to the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information on where Follett may be should contact the McHenry County Sheriff's Office at (815) 338-2144 or call 911.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you