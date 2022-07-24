UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman has been found safe

UPDATE: HARVARD (WREX) — A McHenry County woman who was reported missing Saturday has been found safe.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday morning that 70-year-old Dale Follett has been found and is safe.
Previous story, reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24
HARVARD (WREX) — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing person in northern Illinois.
Illinois State Police and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office is looking for 70-year-old Dale Follett who was last seen driving in Harvard.
Follett is described as a white woman, 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, with gray hair. She was wearing a salmon colored long sleeve blouse with salmon colored leggings.
She was last seen turning off of Illinois Rt. 23 to go east on Durham Rd. in Harvard just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Follett drives a gray 2017 Lincoln MKZ sedan with Illinois license plate CB72924.
Follett has a condition which places her in danger, according to the Illinois State Police.
Anyone with information on where Follett may be should contact the McHenry County Sheriff's Office at (815) 338-2144 or call 911.