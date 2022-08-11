 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Masses resume Saturday for St. James Catholic Church

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: Around 4:00 p.m., the St. James Catholic Church posted on their Facebook:

"Dear Brothers and Sisters of St. James,

Thank you for all of your prayers. We are happy to inform you that our Masses will resume this Saturday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m. in the Beauvais Center. Please pass this on to anyone who may not have internet access.

Thank you again for your continued prayers and patience."

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Neighbors say St James Church fire was caused by lighting.

St James Catholic Church erupted into flames Monday. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.  

Nearby residents say they heard everything leading up to the moments they saw the flames.  

"There was a big fireball that came, ashes were heading over to our yard as well, the lighting strike was maybe forty minutes before we smelled the smoke but there was so much rain that a flame wasn't going to start that quickly,” said Kurt and Sarah Bell.

Rockford Church Fire

No one from St James' administration has been able to fully assess the damages made by the fire. However, the Church is expecting repairs to cost approximately three million dollars.  

"It's all things, yes that's where we worship yes, we believe that's the house of god but all of those accouterments can be replaced it's the people that we are thinking most of at this time,” said Penny Wiegert, Rockford Diocese Communications.  

St James Church is the oldest church in Rockford and over one hundred and sixty-nine years old.  

At this time the church is still planning on having Mass this weekend. A location has not yet been determined.

According to Wiegert those interested should look for updates on the parish website and Facebook page. 

Tags

Recommended for you