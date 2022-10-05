UPDATE: Man dies from injuries after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UPDATE: Rockford Police have confirmed a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting on 12th Street and 5th Avenue.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.
At 7:51 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting on 12th Street and 5th/6th Avenue area.
A 31-year-old male suffering from life-threating injuries was transported to a local hospital.
Police are advising people to avoid this area right now as they conduct their investigation.