 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Man dead after shooting Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
7th Ave Shooting.png

UPDATE: ROCKFORD — Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 13 WREX the man shot on 7th Ave. Saturday morning has died.

Chief Redd says the man was in a vehicle when he was shot. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. when they found the man dead.

Officers are now investigating a possible suspect, but no further information was not available Saturday afternoon.

This is a breaking news update. The original article, published at 11:50 a.m., is posted below.

13 WREX will continue to update this story with new information as it becomes available.

ROCKFORD — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Rockford Saturday morning.

Rockford Police tweeted at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of 7th Ave.

In that tweet, police say a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after the shooting.

RPD asks the public to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you