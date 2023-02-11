UPDATE: Man dead after shooting Saturday morning

UPDATE: ROCKFORD — Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 13 WREX the man shot on 7th Ave. Saturday morning has died.
Chief Redd says the man was in a vehicle when he was shot. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. when they found the man dead.
Officers are now investigating a possible suspect, but no further information was not available Saturday afternoon.
This is a breaking news update. The original article, published at 11:50 a.m., is posted below.
ROCKFORD — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Rockford Saturday morning.
Rockford Police tweeted at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of 7th Ave.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue. An adult male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area as we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 11, 2023
In that tweet, police say a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after the shooting.
RPD asks the public to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.
